Marquette Buie, 26, has been issued a Persona Non Grata for a period of one year following multiple reports to both the Purdue and West Lafayette Police Departments of making students uncomfortable when he asked for money and assistance with his vehicle.
The arresting officer recognized Buie as someone he had seen panhandling in March, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. He also matched the description of a man several students had complained about in emails and reports to PUPD.
"He matches the description of some instances, but we can't blame everything on him," Kang said, referring to multiple social media posts about a man in the Chauncey area who was allegedly approaching students asking for money and assistance with his vehicle.
WLPD received a report of a man, later identified as Buie, going door to door at 45 N. Salisbury St. on April 2 and telling people that his car broke down and that he needed money to travel Kansas City, Missouri, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said in a phone call Thursday.
Buie was allegedly knocking on apartment doors and approaching people late at night asking them for money and help with his car, according to previous Exponent reporting.
In an email sent to fraternity, sorority and cooperative life, FSCL director Brandon Cutler asked students who saw Buie to contact police.
"(The PNG) stemmed from multiple call and complaints in the recent weeks for both PUPD and WLPD about him," the email reads.
Campus authorities encourage any students that feel uncomfortable walking home at night to use Safe Walk, in which a PUPD officer escorts the caller, or the emergency blue lights.