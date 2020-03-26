The Rev. Patrick Baikauskas announced in a video posted online Wednesday night that he would be reassigned from St. Thomas Aquinas effective July 1.
“I am not able to tell you where yet and I’m not quite able to tell you who is coming here,” Baikauskas said, “but I know it’s somebody that you’re going to like very much.”
Baikauskas was assigned to the West Lafayette in January 2008, according to his biography on the church’s website. He reflected on his time in the community, and said that he’s lived here for longer than anywhere — including his hometown, Crete, Illinois.
Baikauskas gained notoriety after he took to the sidewalks of campus in his “Confession Cart,” a golf-cart outfitted for him to drive around in and receive confessions from students and pedestrians.
Reactions to his transfer were quick on the parish's Facebook account.
"It has been a privilege and honor to serve next door to you at Wesley Foundation," wrote Glen Robyne, pastor of the Wesley Foundation at Purdue. "Our partnership in ministry has been rewarding but our friendship has truly been special."
Emily Blue, brand manager, advertising and sponsorships at Purdue, praised Baikauskas' impact on the community.
"You always made me feel welcome from day one, and helped re-introduce me to the Catholic family after many years away," she wrote on the Facebook posting. "You've done amazing things for the Purdue and Greater Lafayette community, and I hope this isn't the last that we've seen of you!"