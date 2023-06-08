Family Weekend is an annual tradition at Purdue. For two days, hotels across Greater Lafayette become filled to the brim with hundreds of people seeking to experience their students’ lives at Purdue, swarming onto campus.
But Family Weekend 2023 is set to coincide perfectly with the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashana.
During the holiday, which lasts from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, Jews are forbidden from using electronics, going to work or celebrating other events. Allison Frank, the treasurer of the Purdue Hillel student board, said this prevents the Jewish families of Purdue students from attending.
Almost immediately after the dates were announced in early May, members of Hillel’s staff began reaching out to Purdue administrators, while Jewish students and families began to lodge complaints and seek answers through email. No matter who was contacted, the same response apparently always came from Beth McCuskey, the vice provost for student life.
In the response, McCuskey assured parents Purdue administrators were “working to improve processes and outreach,” acknowledging the scheduling error and apologizing for the “mishap.” But Frank said the conflict was more than a mistake and could have been easily avoided.
“Holidays are something that you can find on any mainstream calendar,” she said. “(Family Weekend) would have never been put on any Christian day of significance.”
Purdue’s website says several factors go into selecting the dates for Family Weekend, first of which is the home football schedule for that year. Tim Doty, Purdue’s senior director of media and public relations, said other factors include hotel availability, weather forecasting, proximity to Labor Day and potential conflicts with scheduled breaks.
Neither Doty nor Purdue’s website mentioned conflicts with religious holidays as a potential factor.
“Members of the Student Life office have personally connected with everyone who has written or called in to listen to their thoughts and offer possible solutions,” Doty said.
Laura Harriss, the president of the Purdue Hillel student board, said responses from administrators avoided answering students’ and families’ questions, opting to respond with an apology instead.
“I think they’re just trying to make it seem like they care,” Harriss said. “But the way they communicated with us, it doesn’t really feel like they do.”
More than students are upset. Jewish parents, who will find themselves unable to attend Family Weekend, have sent many emails to Purdue administrators asking for answers. A Purdue parent who asked to remain anonymous to avoid potential harassment said parent Facebook groups have been a main hub of complaint since the dates were announced in May.
“Both Jewish and non-Jewish people are upset,” the parent said. “A lot of parents view this as an inclusivity issue. Purdue shouldn’t be holding an event that doesn’t include an entire group of people.”
The parent said group emails and phone calls have met the same response by McCuskey, assuring steps are being taken by administrators in response to the complaints. One of these steps, Doty said, will be a separate Family Weekend scheduled for Spring 2024, giving any parents who can’t attend in 2023 an opportunity to do so later.
As of June 6, Purdue has not publicly released any details on this new Family Weekend, and McCuskey could not be reached for comment.
Despite the planned spring dates, Frank said she would like to see Family Weekend 2023 rescheduled. But she isn’t hopeful it will actually happen.
“I feel like it’s very difficult to be in the Jewish community at Purdue right now,” she said. “Knowingly and consciously excluding a part of the student body is not a great choice.”
Harriss said most Jewish people at Purdue understand the dates probably can’t be rescheduled, but administrators’ response to complaints has made the community feel especially hopeless.
“We just want the university to recognize us,” she said. “We feel like they’re neglecting us, ignoring us and not really willing to listen to us.”