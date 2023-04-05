Purdue student Nickhil Mathur, in the Polytechnic Institute, allegedly posted multiple videos depicting suspected child pornography through multiple social media platforms in October 2021.
Mathur’s account, reportedly named “alwm01,” was registered to his personal email, according to a probable cause affidavit filed last week.
A National Center for Missing and Exploited Children report noted the account was used from an IP address which was traced to an apartment on the 2000 block of Willowbrook Drive, in West Lafayette.
Marthur is now suspended from the university, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email.
Detectives with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department investigated two cell phones in Mathur’s residence. Forensic analysts allegedly found multiple images depicting child pornography on the phones, including some of girls that appeared to be less than 12 years old, the affidavit reads.
Marthur, who’s permanent address is in Kansas, is not listed in the Tippecanoe County Jail logs as of Wednesday afternoon.