Purdue Recreation and Wellness announced it will close all facilities and programs effective immediately until further notice.
The decision was made "to follow the CDC's recommendation to reduce risk of being exposed through social distancing."
People will be allowed to retrieve their belongings in lockers noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
Prior to the announcement, RecWell had already instituted adjusted hours, closed the Turf Recreation and Exercise Center and Climbing Wall and limited rentals to towels and locks.
Questions on memberships and program fees can be directed to recwell@purdue.edu.