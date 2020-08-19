The Purdue University Police Department has begun logging violations of the Protect Purdue Pledge.
Crime logs from the PUPD on Tuesday describe a caller reporting "10 college-aged subjects on the basketball courts and playing some ball ... subjects were not distancing or wearing masks," around the intersection of state Street and Airport Road.
The call is categorized as a "Protect Purdue Violation."
The Purdue Student Code of Conduct has also been updated to reflect new regulations that would punish students who violate the Protect Purdue Pledge by throwing or attending parties on or off campus.
The text of the update bans "organizing and/or hosting, either individually or with others, an event, party or other gathering (“event”), or attending such an event, where the attendees are not required to, or willfully fail or refuse to adhere to the requirements of the Protect Purdue Pledge or of state or local public health laws, regulations or orders."
This change comes the same week other universities, including the University of Notre Dame and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill shifted to remote learning because of a spike in cases as students began classes earlier this month.
In a letter issued to all students, Dean of Students Katherine Sermersheim describes why other universities have gone online so quickly.
"Each of these failed attempts and increased cases have been attributed to 'clusters' of students who contracted the virus as a result of attending a campus party," Sermersheim said. "Crowded parties with significant numbers of attendees where no facial coverings, no social distancing, and no safety precaution of any kind were considered."
According to the updated Code of Conduct, students violating this measure may be subject to "disciplinary sanctions," which can include everything from a written warning to expulsion. In her letter, Sermersheim issued a warning.
"If you don't abide by the rules," Sermersheim said, "there is no place for you here."