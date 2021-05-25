Three students and a visiting friend were recently charged with trespassing after police say they went onto the football field in Ross Ade Stadium on April 17.
The four were standing on the middle of the field around 1:30 a.m. and ran to the southwest corner when an officer approached them, according to the probable cause affidavit. An officer chased one of them over a fence for a while but gave up after he got too far ahead. Upon returning to the stadium, the officer and her partner found two others crouched behind a barrier wall, the affidavit reads. The two were placed in handcuffs.
One of the students who ran later called one of the students in handcuffs while they were sitting in a police car and agreed to come back to the stadium and speak with police.
They were issued citations for trespassing.
The group didn't do any damage to the field or the stadium, and PUPD Capt. Song Kang said they were "very apologetic" and "showed remorse."
After letting the three go, an officer found the fourth person still hanging around the stadium and gave him his boots, which he had left on the field.