Two Purdue engineering faculty members, one with a joint appointment in the College of Veterinary Medicine, have been named fellows of the National Academy of Inventors.
J. Paul Robinson, distinguished professor of cytometry in the veterinary college’s Department of Basic Medical Sciences and a professor in the Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering, and Amy R. Reibman, the Elmore Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, will be inducted at the fellows induction ceremony during the 12th annual meeting of the NAI on June 27 in Washington, D.C., according to a news release from Purdue on Tuesday.
The NAI Fellows Program highlights academic inventors who have demonstrated a spirit of innovation in creating or facilitating outstanding inventions that have made a tangible impact on the quality of life, economic development and welfare of society, according to the release. Election as an NAI fellow is the highest professional distinction awarded to academic inventors.
“This is a great honor and recognizes our lab’s contributions to translation of our patents from discovery to commercial instruments, where they are already impacting research and clinical diagnostics,” said Robinson, who is director of the Purdue University Cytometry Laboratories and holds 18 issued patents, according to the release.
Robinson’s Purdue team invented spectral flow cytometry, the basis of all current commercial instruments and considered one of the most significant technologies in the field of single-cell biological detection using fluorescence. A patent was issued in 2007 and subsequently licensed to Sony Corp., which successfully commercialized the technology and introduced it into the field.
Before coming to Purdue in 2015, Reibman spent 23 years as an industrial researcher at AT&T Labs, where she invented, designed and analyzed systems for transmitting video between computers. Key concerns included improving video quality and measuring the impact of quality degradations. At Purdue, her research focuses on video analytics for real-world applications where inputs may have substantial quality impairments.
“I am honored to be able to represent Purdue in this recognition and excited that I can add to Purdue’s growing number of NAI fellows,” Reibman said in the release.
Reibman, who has been granted more than 60 U.S. patents, made contributions to the standardization of MPEG-2 video and systems in the 1990s.
Robinson, a fellow of both the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, is past president of the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry and is editor-in-chief of Current Protocols in Cytometry. He credits the Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering for driving innovation and translation and said he is grateful to have Purdue’s backing.