Former Purdue guard Nojel Eastern announced on Thursday in a Twitter post that he will transfer to Howard University, a private university in Washington, D.C.
"For the culture," Eastern noted in the post, adding a hashtag that identifies Howard as one of the east coast's historically black colleges and universities. Howard plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
The 6-foot-7-inch guard finished his junior year at Purdue and soon entered the transfer portal on May 12, announcing only two days later his intent to transfer to the University of Michigan, another Big Ten school.
But on June 17, Eastern said in social media posts that he was not admitted to Michigan because many of the credits associated with his major at Purdue, selling and sales management in the College of Health and Human Sciences, did not transfer.
He re-entered the transfer portal that day.
Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter said in a radio interview following Eastern's decision to enter the transfer portal that the Boilermaker had an underwhelming 2019-20 season.
"Nojel made a really good jump from his freshman to his sophomore year, but he took a step back this year," Painter said on the Dan Dakich radio show. "And when you do that and you have a lack of production and you don’t play well and now it’s your turn, well, I don’t know what to say there."
Eastern averaged only 4.9 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, according to the Purdue sports website, though he led the team in assists and steals. He's likely seen as a steal for Howard, regardless, as its athletic conference is weaker than the Big Ten.
Howard won only four games during the 2019-20 season, finishing with a record of 4-29. It lost to Ball State 69-100 on Nov. 23 and was beaten by Notre Dame 50-79 on Nov. 12.
Howard is a private university with just more than 10,000 total students. Its undergraduate population is around 6,000, according to the university's website.
For the culture✊🏾 #WhyNot #HBCU #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/S1e96GjYxL— Nojel Eastern (@NEblessed_20) August 6, 2020