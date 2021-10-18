John Carreyrou, investigative journalist and author of the novel “Bad Blood,” will speak at Purdue on Tuesday chronicling the rise and fall of Silicon Valley darling Elizabeth Holmes and her company Theranos.
Q. After hearing initial information about Theranos and the possible fraud behind its science, what were your next moves as you chased the story?
I started digging. I started calling around, and soon I was on the phone with the lab director who just left Theranos, who became a confidential source and was being pressured by Theranos’ lawyers.
This company was not only committing fraud, but also putting patients in jeopardy with its unreliable blood tests. It’s not just a business fraud. It's also a fraud perpetrated on the public that could hurt real people. So, I discussed it with my editor and went to work on the nine-month long investigation that was published in October 2015.
The story was kind of like a snowball rolling down a hill. It got bigger and bigger. Theranos eventually went bankrupt and Elizabeth Holmes and her ex-boyfriend Sunny Balwani, who was running the company with her, were indicted by prosecutors.
What I'm hoping to do in my talk is go over the story and also discuss new elements that I've been discussing in my podcast as well as the developments in the ongoing trial.
Q. What led you to keep diving deeper after the initial 2015 article was published? From what research I’ve done, Holmes expected that to be the extent of articles published and they would have it covered with damage control.
There was a lot of information I'd collected, during those eight, nine months of investigating that wasn't included in the first story. I had a lot that I was holding back and that I knew I was going to be publishing after that first piece. I needed to do more reporting, but I had leads on more and more angles.
There was also the fact that, to me, this was a big scandal because it wasn't just about investors who were defrauded. It was about patients who were actively being put in harm's way. They were testing the blood of tens of thousands of patients in Arizona and California.
I felt it was imperative to keep bird-dogging this story until the company was forced to halt those blood tests, which I really believed were jeopardizing public health.
Q. Holmes framed herself as a Steve Jobs lookalike, and that purported energy was present in how she ran Theranos. How do you think she’ll reconcile that with how she’s presenting herself in the trial?
A major plank of her defense strategy is to point the finger at (Balwani) to say that he was evil and that he abused her, that he controlled her psychologically, and therefore she didn't have a free will and the ability to discern right from wrong. That makes it sound like she was this meek young woman and under the spell of this older man, that she was the puppet, and he was the puppeteer, but that's not at all the sense you got of her at the height of her fame several years prior.
If you go back and you browse all those interviews at the height of her fame, this is not someone who at all gave the impression of being controlled by someone else. She looked like she knew what she was doing and what she wanted and came off as very self-possessed, ambitious, driven and highly intelligent. I think it's going to be extremely hard to square those two things.
Q. How large a role did the media and selling a narrative play in the meteoric rise of Theranos?
Undeniably the media plays a central role, but I would flip it a little bit and say that she manipulated the media. She went about basically wooing journalists and using positive pieces to draw interest from other investors and raise more money. She did the same thing with Roger Parloff from Fortune magazine, who went to Palo Alto a few months later and profiled her in a now famous Fortune cover story.
She cultivated these reporters and charmed them, but she also lied to them. In fact, Parloff is going to be one of the government's star witnesses at trial because he taped all his interviews with (Holmes). He's cooperating with prosecutors, and he's going to hand those tapes over, and they're going to play them in court to the jury. Those lies that she told Parloff are going to come back to bite her because they've been memorialized on these tapes, and these tapes are now in the hands of the prosecutor.
They’ll also use the tapes to show that she was very much in control. It’s not like (Balwani) was there in the interview controlling her. They'll show that she was in an interview room with Parloff one-on-one, and she was the one feeding him those lies and that she was doing it in a very confident way. I think absolutely it will also be used by prosecutors to rebut this Balwani defense.
Q. How does your work exposing Theranos fit in with a series on Corporate Citizenship and Ethics?
The Theranos scandal is all about unethical behavior. Unfortunately, in recent decades, Silicon Valley has become somewhat synonymous with an expression which is ‘Fake it till you make it.’ There have been quite a few entrepreneurs who early on in their careers have faked some things before they made it.
Holmes knew this lore. She was very well-schooled, but I think one thing that she lost sight of is that she was at the head of a healthcare company, and her product was a medical device, not a piece of software.
One of the dimensions of this story has to do with lawyers and the way lawyers behaved. Holmes hired the Boies Schiller Flexner law firm to come after me and my sources and try to get my story killed. That’s another way in which ethics comes into it. They tried to intimidate and threaten my sources, these whistleblowers, you know, that were employees who were concerned first and foremost about the patients that Theranos was putting in harm's way.
Q. What will the future bring in terms of your reporting on the Theranos saga? Do you have any more projects in the works?
I will probably write a new afterword to reflect what happened at the trial. I'll also remain involved in the Hollywood adaptation that's in the works as a consultant, but other than that the podcast is the end of the line for me. I'm going to turn the page and move on to new stories. The story has consumed the past six and a half years of my life, so I am very eager for it to end and for there to be justice and closure.
Carreyrou’s speech is a part of Purdue Series on Corporate Citizenship and Ethics, and will begin at 5 p.m. in the North Ballroom of the Purdue Memorial Union. The event is free and open to the public.