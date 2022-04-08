A West Lafayette man was charged Friday with three counts of battery after he allegedly grabbed three women's butts and tried to kiss two men inside of Brothers Bar in November.
The group said in a probable cause affidavit they got to Brothers at around 12:30 a.m., and Evan Johnson, 23, reportedly approached their table soon and grabbed one of the women's butts. The affidavit said Evans went back to the group multiple times within a span of 30 minutes to an hour and grabbed the butts of two other women there, but they didn't want to speak to the reporting WLPD officer.
The two men in the group reported that Johnson also went up to them, grabbed their faces and tried to kiss them. Every time Johnson allegedly approached the group, they asked him to go away and stop touching them.
One of the women went to Brothers bartender Charles Hamilton to tell him the man was making them all uncomfortable, the affidavit reads, and Hamilton asked Johnson to leave.
The group left soon after and reportedly found Johnson waiting outside. Then he tried to start following one of the women home, according to the affidavit.
That's when three people from the group flagged down the WLPD officer, who found Johnson "visibly very intoxicated."
The officer described Johnson as having red and watery eyes, slurred speech, smelling of alcohol and saying, "I am very very drunk."
Johnson originally told one of the officers there that one of the women in the group was his sister, the affidavit reads, then eventually admitted she wasn't and that he didn't know anyone from the group. He then allegedly admitted to grabbing the three women, trying to kiss both of the men and repeatedly returning to the group after they told him to stay away.
The affidavit said the officer then gave Johnson a courtesy ride home since he "was so intoxicated that he could not properly use his phone to order an Uber." As Johnson and the officer walked to the patrol car, Johnson reportedly tried to grab and hold the officer's hand.
"Sorry, I just get like this when I'm drunk," Johnson reportedly told the officer when he was reprimanded.