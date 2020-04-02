Purdue Village residents received an email on Thursday banning residents and guests from using playground equipment.
At the time the email was sent out, one child was playing on the playground behind Building 218. Minutes later, a man who was presumably the child's father came and took them away, leaving it empty.
The email came from Purdue University Residences, saying that "effective immediately, all playground equipment is not to be used by residents or guests for the health and safety of all during the COVID-19 pandemic."
Purdue Village includes multiple playgrounds, swing sets and basketball hoops, many of which are full of playing children throughout the day.