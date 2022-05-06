West Lafayette's city council has set a special meeting to consider whether to protect the building at 314 Russell St., site of the old Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house.
The meeting will be 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Margerum City Hall, 222 N. Chauncey Ave.
The building became the source of controversy in September when its current owner, PCM Properties, requested an amendment to zoning rules to raze the building and build a four-story apartment house, including ground-floor retail space. The proposal was approved by the Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission despite vehement opposition.
The West Lafayette City Council rejected the demolition plan in October.
The Tudor Revival fraternity house, also known as Maltese Manor, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2002, citing its period of significance as 1900-1924.
The Historic Preservation Commission recommended the site be protected.
The agenda notes, "We anticipate that the council will vote to suspend the rules and take a second vote on this item at this meeting."