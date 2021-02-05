Trustee Don Thompson gave an update on Purdue’s Equity Task Force, which he leads, during a Board of Trustees meeting Friday morning.
While formal dissemination of the task force’s findings and proposed strategies will take place in March, the data and findings have been provided to the board.
"We’re going to spend the next few weeks reviewing those findings,” Chair Mike Berghoff said.
The Exponent requested a copy of specific plans related to the task force that were provided to trustees, which include a "deep dive" and a review of resource allocation. Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty denied the request because "the materials provided to the board members are advisory and deliberative for trustees to individually study over the next few weeks."
Purdue President Mitch Daniels spoke generally at the meeting about upcoming “strategic initiatives” the board would be considering and referenced the Equity Task Force’s findings as one such initiative.
Thompson told The Exponent that the task force, which started with the participation of more than 150 students from a broad range of experience, looked at recruitment, retention and placement at Purdue. The group will implement strategies based on its findings to address the University's shortcomings in equity.
“It’s been on of the more inclusive processes I’ve been a part of,” Thompson said of the task force.
He reiterated the mission of the task force “was not about talk,” but rather specific actionable steps to remove structural and environmental barriers to success. While it won’t address all issues, he said it will address some of the most significant.
Thompson said the task force considered how proposed initiatives will be financed, training conducted by diversity officers and peers, and engagement with the campus community.
He compared the task force to the Protect Purdue initiative, saying the results of the task force would be reaped in the long term.