A Hoosier car dealer who made a $15 million gift to Ross-Ade Stadium for future improvements, earning the honor of a field renamed after him, has died.
Bob Rohrman died Tuesday night, according to reported obituaries. The 1952 Lafayette Jefferson High School graduate was known for owning car dealerships all over the Midwest, from Indianapolis to Kenosha, Wisconsin, per his autobiography.
He also helped found the local radio station BOB FM, and at one point donated $3.5 million to Lafayette Jeff, which helped found the Rohrman Performing Arts Center.
The cause of his death was not immediately available.
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.