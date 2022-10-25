Brian Lamb’s questions ranged from Daniels’ political affiliation to Purdue’s sports to the nickname his grandchildren gave him.
Ten years of Purdue Presidency was rehashed when Brian Lamb, founder of C-SPAN, and ten Liberal Arts students interviewed Daniels on Monday night.
Daniels believes all majors should have some type of Liberal Arts curriculum because every student needs to know how to write efficiently. Because of this the new business school will have a Liberal Arts core focus in their curriculum, he said.
Daniels also talked about the changes he made at Purdue and the criticism he had to endure.
Daniels recounted a time where there was immense push back and criticism toward him and Purdue when Purdue Global was first announced. There was surprise and misunderstanding at first that led to a lot of harsh criticism, but now— years later— people are so accepting of Purdue Global that it's unbelievable there was any negativity towards it, Daniels said.
“If you occupy a position of some responsibility and you want to do something, actually make some changes,” Daniels said. “Criticism is automatic. Robert Kennedy said, ‘all progress depends on change and change always has its enemies.’ Any change you bring will discomfort somebody for some reason.”
Lamb then asked Daniels’ overall feelings towards Purdue.
“immense pride in people at this place,” Daniels said. “If I hadn’t seen it having a different character and a special opportunity for service, at the time, I wouldn't have taken the job.”
Wil Courtney, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts, asked Daniels his view on the student loan reprieve from the federal government.
“No president of the United States, any party at any time, should have the authority at the stroke of a pen to spend $600 billion,” Daniels said. “I find no redeeming qualities to it. It rewards people who don’t need it more than people who do need it, and it’s incredibly unfair.”
Daniels said he keeps his political views and ideas outside of his work at Purdue and he is very proud to have kept them separate all these years.
“I believe he has been a very nonpartisan president at Purdue,” Courtney said. “Daniels has always fostered a very welcoming community.”
Lamb then goes on to ask Daniels about his thoughts on the budget of college sports.
“Today, the football coach is making $5.1 million. Why are we spending this kind of money on sports?” Lamb asked.
“The market wants it,” Daniels said. “Financially successful TV contracts are much more important than what people see. What I worry about are the smaller schools that won’t be participating. How do you keep them going when all the money goes into the production?”
Lamb asks Daniels if he agrees with his past self when he said in his 2011 speech that parents have saved to provide a better living situation while kids borrow and splurge on money that their children will one day have to clean up and continue paying for.
“I wish I could say I've changed my mind in some fundamental way over these years,” Daniels said. “But people keep whistling past the proverbial radar. This is not going to end well.”
Lamb ended the evening by joking with Daniels and asking him what his all time favorite word was, to which Daniels replied with his wife’s name making the crowd laugh and give a standing ovation.