Wide-eyed spectators watched as a chanting group of activists marched down the sidewalk flanked by police officers in the waning hours of the day.
Some recorded on their phones, while others cheered in support or even joined the march themselves.
Members of several social justice-oriented organizations, including the Feminist Action Coalition for Today, #MeToo Purdue and the Queer Student Alliance, gathered in the middle of Krach Lawn Friday night to begin a march against interpersonal violence, calling for further action by the university in support of victims of sexual assault.
The group of about 20 marchers started down North Martin Jischke Avenue around 7:15pm, before turning onto Stadium Avenue and then North University Street, before finally ending the march on Third Street around 7:40 p.m.
They waved signs and chanted calls to “take back the night” and to “claim our rights,” while thronged on both sides by organizers clad in yellow vests and police officers escorting them through traffic.
“It’s important to raise awareness,” said Sofie Ballesteros, a volunteer organizer of the event and a member of FACT. “(Sexual violence) does happen, and it’s not something that should be swept under the rug.”
The march was organized and led by Elise Marsicek, FACT president, as well as other volunteers. Macy Whitaker and Lucy Dillman, representatives of the Domestic Violence Intervention and Prevention Program, also made an appearance to “support those affected by all forms of violence.”
“It wouldn’t have felt right not to be here,” said Eric Zimmerman, a senior majoring in psychology. “We need more people speaking up.”
Students emphasized the importance of action against sexual violence in the wake of the Roe v. Purdue case in September, in which a federal jury ruled that Purdue didn’t give a student due process when it expelled her for reporting an alleged sexual assault, many citing it as one of the most important motivators for their participation in the event.
“I would have come otherwise, but (the ruling) was an instigating factor,” Ziimmerman said.
Alice Clinton, a resident of West Lafayette, agreed, saying that Nancy Roe didn’t want to go through the legal battle, “but she had no choice.”
Despite many attendees referencing Roe v. Purdue, organizers said the ruling was not the purpose of the event.
“We chose this date way back in July,” Ballesteros said. “(The march) has nothing to do with any of the ongoing events. We wanted it focused on the survivors of sexual assault, not the perpetrators.”