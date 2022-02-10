Thursday
BOOKS AND COFFEE
3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Stewart Center.
Join the Purdue Student Union Board every Thursday in February for coffee, sweets and conversations about books.
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
7:30 p.m. at Civic Theatre of Lafayette, 313 N. Fifth St., Lafayette.
The Civic Players of Lafayette present “La Cage Aux Folles,” a musical based on Jean Poiret’s 1973 French play of the same name. Georges is the owner of the La Cage Aux Folles nightclub, which features a drag show starring his partner and the love of his life, Albin. After 20 years of un-wedded bliss, they face the hardest challenge of their relationship, meeting the parents of their son’s fiancé. The show runs from Thursday to Feb. 19. For more information on tickets and showtimes, visit lafayettecivic.org.
IMPROV COMEDY SHOW
8 p.m. at The Spot Tavern, 409 S. Fourth St., Lafayette.
An improv comedy show from the One Size Fits All Improv Comedy group is performing at The Spot Tavern on Thursday night. The group will make up games, scenes and songs all based off audience suggestions. Tickets are $5. The event is for audiences 21 years and older.
Friday
VALENTINE’S DAY DOUBLE FEATURE
6:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Fowler Hall.
The Purdue Student Union is hosting a Shakespeare-themed Valentine’s Day Double Feature event with the films “10 Things I Hate About You” and “Romeo Must Die.”
LAFAYETTE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PRESENTS: LOLLIPOP FAMILY CONCERT
7 p.m. at 111 N. Sixth St., Lafayette.
Family night at the LSO features Olympic feats and wizardly magic as they present Gregory Smith’s “The Orchestra Games” and music from Harry Potter. Tickets are $5.
PURDUE BANDS AND ORCHESTRAS PRESENTS: EVENING OF ROMANCE
8 to 10:15 p.m. at Marriott Hall, 900 W. State St., West Lafayette.
Join the Purdue Bands and Orchestras for an Evening of Romance as it celebrates Valentine’s Day in a cabaret fashion. The Purdue Jazz Band and the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management team up to recreate a 1940s big band dance club atmosphere – where couples can enjoy music, dancing and romance. For more information, go to the Purdue Bands and Orchestras website.
THE KICKBACK
9 p.m. to midnight at The Rat Pak Venue, 102 N. Third St., Lafayette.
“The Kickback” presents local powerhouses in blues, soul, jazz, rock and funk fusion in celebration of Black History Month and Black artists at the new live music venue — Black owned and located in the heart of downtown Lafayette. Tickets are $5 pre-sale and $10 at the door. To purchase tickets, go to eventbrite.com.
Saturday
FATHER DAUGHTER DANCE
2 to 8 p.m. at McAllister Recreation Center, 2351 N. 20th St., Lafayette.
The dance will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and carriage rides will be offered throughout the evening. Cost is $40 per couple and $5 for each additional child. Register at McAllister Recreation Center or online at lafayetteparks.org.
WINE WITH WOLVES
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Wolf Park, 4004 E. 800 N., Battle Ground.
Wine With Wolves is a romantic date night with a special presentation, howling with the wolves and wine. One ticket includes you and your date’s admission, along with wine service. Tickets will be reserved under the name of the purchaser and available at the admissions desk on the day of the event. Seating is limited to 25 couples and the event is for audiences 21 years and older. Tickets are $100 per couple. For more information, go to wolfpark.org.
THE OAK RIDGE BOYS
7 p.m. at Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N. Sixth Street, Lafayette.
Grammy award winning country group The Oak Ridge Boys are coming to the Long Center for the Performing Arts to perform as part of their Front Porch Singin’ 2022 tour. To purchase tickets, go to ovation.tix.com.
ENDORPHIN COFFEE HOUSE
7 to 9 p.m. at the Purdue Memorial Union.
Enjoy a DIY Coffee House, with a cup of coffee, cocoa, tea, snacks and music. Don’t forget to stop by for a chance to make chocolate bars and come for a chill environment to study, relax, craft or become a barista for the day. Must have a valid Purdue ID to enter.
EMMET COHEN TRIO
8 p.m. at Loeb Playhouse.
Live streamed to Convos audiences in the spring of 2021, Live from Emmet’s Place provided front row seats in jazz pianist Emmet Cohen’s Harlem apartment. Now, Purdue is thrilled to welcome Cohen’s Trio along with some of your favorite Live from Emmet’s Place All-Stars for a real time, in-person performance. For more information, visit the Purdue Convos website.
Monday
VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER
4 to 11 p.m. at Fowler House, 909 South St., Lafayette.
The Fowler House Kitchen is bringing a night of romance before its 170th grand re-opening. Come enjoy a night of grandeur and elegance with your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day inside Lafayette’s premier historic venue. Reservations are required and seating is limited. For more information, visit fowlerhouse.org.
Tuesday
BLACK ROCK SERENADERS
6 to 8 p.m. at People’s Brewing Company, 2006 N. Ninth St., Lafayette.
Bluegrass band Black Rock Serenaders are performing at People’s Brewing Company Tuesday night. Tickets are $5.