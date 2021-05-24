Masks are no longer required to be worn outside while on campus, Purdue announced Monday morning.
Members of the Purdue community are still required to wear masks indoors, "until a greater share of the campus community is vaccinated against COVID-19 and has documentation of their vaccination on file with the Protect Purdue Health Center," according to the news release.
People on and around campus have been unsure as to when they should wear their masks after the most recent announcements from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and West Lafayette and Indiana officials.
“The consistent and nearly universal embrace of the Protect Purdue Pledge by our students, faculty and staff has been vital to the safety of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer for the Protect Purdue Health Center, said in the release. “The greater the percentage of the campus community who are vaccinated, the more protected we all are, and the more we can ease Protect Purdue restrictions and return to full normal operations.”
Purdue says it plans a full return to to in-person classes and re-densifying classrooms, as well as ending surveillance testing for those who are vaccinated.