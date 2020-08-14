The Indiana State Department of Health today reported one new death in Tippecanoe County, bringing the county's total to 12 deaths stemming from the coronavirus.
The person was older than 70 and died Tuesday, but health officials have not released more details.
The last death was reported on July 15, according to the ISDH website, which updates daily with new cases, tests and deaths across the state.
Thirty positive cases of the virus were reported Friday as well, bringing the county's total to 1,293 positive cases since testing began.
Indiana as a whole recorded eight new deaths across the state Friday and since the beginning of the pandemic has reported that 2,906 Hoosiers have died because of the virus.
Deaths in Tippecanoe County have been limited to residents ages 70 and up and are equally distributed between men and women, according to ISDH. Residents between birth and age 39 account for about half of all cases in the county.