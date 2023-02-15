On Monday, 43-year-old shooter, Anthony Dwayne McRae, critically wounded 5 students and killed 3 others at Michigan State University.
In the wake of the shooting, Purdue students shared concerns for their safety, especially as the community is still reeling from the murder of Varun Chheda late last year.
“I don’t think you can ever feel completely safe,” said Kendall Conaway, a junior in the College of Health and Human Sciences. “But I think there’s not (enough talk) about certain events that could happen that make people feel less safe.”
Conaway said that she feels Purdue isn’t doing enough to address safety concerns on campus.
“I think just maybe if there (were more people) talking about it, I would say I feel safe.”
Purdue has an active-threat procedure, as well as a shelter-in-place plan, as detailed on the ‘Emergency Preparedness’ page on Purdue’s website. In the case of a shooter, most safety procedures involve a barricade, such as locking a door or putting things between you and the active threat, and then informing police.
Additionally, students can sign up to PurdueALERT, an emergency warning system that allows them to be alerted of danger of any kind through desktop pop-ups, text message and email.
“There’s always something in the back of your mind like ‘If this does happen, what should I do?” Emerson Corbin, a sophomore in the College of Engineering said “Hopefully, we’re all good here.”
Students feel that confusion about general procedures in this sort of situation could lead to misinformation and chaos if a situation were to arise. Banerjee compared the uncertainty of college procedures to those that were in place in her elementary and high school.
“You’re just kinda (having) faith that your fellow students wouldn’t do something like that, but you never know,” Diya Banerjee, a sophomore in the College of Engineering said. “You have so many of these protocols and lockdowns,” said Banerjee. “I feel like maybe (Purdue) should do a better job of addressing it.”
Noah McNeany, a junior in the College of Engineering, said that he feels Purdue’s large population, which numbers over 50,000 people, makes it hard for the university to make everyone feel safe.
“It’s a huge population to try and tend to. Purdue tries,” he said. “There’s always room for improvement.”
Conaway said that she feels that Purdue has not adequately responded to student concerns over campus safety.
“Maybe more accountability on (people in the administration),” she said. “Listen to the students that they’re accepting into their college rather than acting like these are just random people.”