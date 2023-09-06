Although 2023 is dubbed the “Year of the Rat,” for the Furry Fosters club every year is the year of the cat.
The club was founded at the beginning of this semester by Jasmine Roosa, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts, and Dannie Mendoza, a junior in the College of Agriculture. They were both inspired by their previous fostering experiences.
“At one point we had a lot of cats, and so I think (the club) stemmed from us wanting to help as many animals as we can,” Roosa said.
Fostering an animal is a way to help rehabilitate a furry friend until they find their forever home. Mendoza said it is a great option for college students who might not be able to commit to an adoption.
The club is not exclusive to felines. “We’ve already had someone who has fostered rabbits,” Mendoza said. They are also open to helping dogs and other animals find homes.
The club’s main goal is to increase both fundraising and awareness about fostering animals and how to properly care for them.
“We get materials to help people who are helping animals…like litter, food, or at least a discounted price from places,” Mendoza said. They are also looking into potential fundraisers by partnering with local businesses.
Since they are a new club, Roosa and Mendoza also plan to establish a strong rapport with local veterinary clinics and shelters.
“We are going to be reaching out to every local rescue and animal shelter around, as well as clinics for rehabilitation,” Roosa said.
Although they are working closely with places that specialize in the caring of animals, Furry Fosters is not exclusive to those with previous veterinary experience. Club Treasurer, junior Anabela Djurovic-Topalovic in the College of Pharmacy, says that she joined solely because she loves animals.
“I’m not personally interested in vet school or animal science,” Djurovic-Topalovic said, “so this is just an extra hobby for me.”.
Furry Fosters is not only helping animals in need, but it is helping Purdue students as well.
“There are a lot of majors that require volunteer hours, and (Furry Fosters) would be a great opportunity for that,” Djurovic-Topalovic said.
The members vary in interests, majors and even species. Roosa’s cat and club mascot, Figaro, will be attending every meeting, and the club’s youngest members, a litter of six 13-week old kittens, are eligible for adoption.
“(If interested), you can direct message on Instagram (@furryfosterspurdue) and we can send you an application,” Roosa said.
Whether their members have two legs or four, Furry Fosters welcomes everyone with open arms.