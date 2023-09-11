I recently had a spurt of boredom and found the best way to cure it was to read through the various frequently asked questions sections on Purdue’s website. But, none of them answered the questions I commonly see on the Purdue subreddit. I thought former Purdue mascot, and alleged illegitimate son of Purdue Pete, Rowdy would have good answers and decided to write to him about those FAQs on Reddit.
Dear Rowdy - I have been recently informed I would be spending my freshman year in the worst residence hall on campus: Tarkington. I have heard horror stories from former residents such as rodents of an unusual size who would snatch residents in the middle of the night, never to be seen again. I even heard there is a mysterious red liquid that seeps out from under the basement door. Fortunately, I have been assigned a decuple so the odds of me disappearing are low as there are nine other potential victims. However, I fear they will eventually get me. I want to enjoy my time during freshman year, but I feel Purdue is trying to suck the money out of my wallet only to throw my body in what the university lovingly calls “auxiliary housing.” Should I transfer to another university? Will I even spend a substantial time within the room's walls? Thanks - Attacked by ROUS
Hi ROUS - It’s okay to feel nervous about being assigned to live in Tarkington Residence Hall. As with most things in life there exists a grain of truth within the rumors. While there might not be any unusually sized rodents nibbling on the remains of a STEM major, there is most certainly a sleep-deprived computer science major wandering the halls at three in the morning looking for any form of human interaction. The hunched-back and panting gives them the appearance of a rodent, but just remember the reality of the situation is much worse. I would recommend looking into the transfer process, because you won’t last a fortnight in the purgatory they call Tarkington Residence Hall.
Dear Rowdy - I recently received an email from a sick old woman named Mrs. Bo Nehr who was looking to downsize before moving into a hospice center. In the email she made mention of having a 2014 Yamaha baby grand piano. She stated for obvious reasons she was trying to get rid of it for free. I have been searching for a piano for years even though I never learned how to play. It seems like a stroke of good fortune that I may never see again. All she said to do is email her using my phone number and she will have the piano arranged to be shipped to me. I know they say not all that glitters is gold, but it seems legitimate. Do I take Mrs. Nehr up on her offer? Cheers - Outta Tune
Dear Outta Tune - They also say never look a gift horse in the mouth. Take her up on the offer. Now, I understand if you might have other issues arise when the piano comes like storage and maintenance. Forward Mrs. Nehr's number to your friends as they should be able to help you. Be warned, if you do not act quickly then the offer will be gone forever. Waste no time emailing her from your phone number. If you are able, go ahead and give her a call directly. You wouldn’t want to miss out on the offer, do you? She might not remember your name due to her old age, so make sure you send as much information about yourself as possible. Social Security number, mother’s maiden name, the three little numbers behind your credit card and whatever else would help little old Mrs. Nehr remember who you are.
