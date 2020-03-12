Purdue dining courts will only serve food to-go after spring break, according to an email sent to employees at Harrison Grill.
"All dining court meals will be served to go," the email reads. "So you will go in, select your food, and it will be put in to-go containers. No seating will be available inside dining courts."
Mike Shettle, administrative director for University Residences, said residence halls would remain open.
“We’re not closing our residence halls,” he said. “And we’re not asking them to return keys.”
An email University Residences sent to students Wednesday said those not planning to return before the end of the semester would be asked to move out of the dorms completely.
Shettle said he could not comment on whether or not students would be charged for University Residences or meal plans if they were not returning.
Though Shettle is not in Purdue Dining & Culinary, he did confirm that dining courts would remain open in a different capacity.
“They’re going to modify their dining operations in a way that conforms with medical guidelines,” he said.
University Residences is asking students to complete a form stating whether or not they will be returning to campus. Shettle said students can alter the form if their plans change.
Starship Deliveries will be canceled after spring break until further notice, according to the email.
Pappy's, Starbucks in the Purdue Memorial Union and Third Street, Villa, Third Street Market, Cary Knight Spot and Pete's Za will remain open with limited hours.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty did not respond to confirm the email.