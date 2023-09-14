Purdue welcomed its “most selective” incoming class for the 2023-24 academic year, according to a news release Thursday.
This is the ninth consecutive record-breaking year of undergraduate applicants and enrollments. The incoming undergraduate class was accepted at a 50% admission rate, which is lower than last year.
Undergraduate applications reached a total number of 72,800, an increase of 7%. This has raised 82% since 2013 when Common App was adopted.
Total enrollment at the West Lafayette campus has reached an “all-time high” of 52,211 students this semester, according to the release. Almost 48,000 live on or near campus.
Included in the figure are 39,170 undergraduate students from all 50 states and over 120 countries, 12,136 graduate students – the most ever – and 905 students pursuing professional degrees.
With the announcement of additional student housing projects approved by the Purdue Board of Trustees, President Mung Chiang said enrollment rates should “plateau.” This year’s incoming class of first-year undergrads is 9,285 – intentionally smaller than the record set in 2021, according to the release.