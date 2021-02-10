The Black Cultural Center and the West Lafayette Public Library have collaborated to create their first virtual book club.
“Two of the titles we selected for our virtual book clubs are titles from the Advancing Racial Equity Collection Development Grant that both the BCC Library and the WLPL were awarded from Indiana Humanities in Fall 2020,” Ula Gaha, the BCC’s librarian, said.
“I was excited to discuss ‘No Ashes in the Fire’ because (Darnell) Moore is a leading Black Lives Matter activist who shares his experiences growing up as a queer Black man. He overcame bullying, harassment and self-loathing and found his calling in life.”
Darnell L. Moore, the author of “No Ashes in the Fire: Coming of Age Black & Free in America,” is an American writer and an activist for many organizations.
The book club had its first meeting on Thursday, with Moore leading the reading. They prefaced the meeting by stating it was a safe space for all to share and speak their mind. Both Gaha and Ashley Schoolman, reference and teen librarian from the WLPL, guided the conversation with questions about the book and passages that were particularly striking.
Purdue students and community members shared their perspectives on hiding relationships because of society’s stigmas, the danger of dreaming and the stripping of humanity from those who are different.
The books for February were chosen in recognition of Black History Month.
With the rise of racial activism last summer, Schoolman said she was looking for input as the library expanded its collection of anti-racist materials. She reached out to the BCC for some suggestions.
“We began planning book discussion groups, and the Indiana Humanities Advancing Racial Equity Grant allowed us the funding to purchase sets to be used as free copies for book groups,” Schoolman said. “This collaboration allows us to offer a series of community events that bring together the Purdue and Greater Lafayette communities.”
Gaha said the goals of the collaboration were to reach a wider audience, create a safe and welcoming space to discuss the books and to offer different perspectives on the chosen literature.
Anyone can participate in the virtual book clubs: Purdue faculty and staff, students and all others in the Greater Lafayette area who want to be a part of a community of readers.
For those interested, all they have to do is fill out a registration form online and attend the meetings in February and March by clicking on the meeting links.
Hard copies of the books are available to check out at both the BCC library and the WLPL.
The next meeting for Moore’s book is Thursday at 7 p.m. The next book the club is reading is “How Long ‘til Black Future Month?” and it will be discussed on Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
“We also have a limited number of copies we can give away to people who are able to pick them up at either the BCC or the WLPL on a first-come, first-serve basis.” Gaha said. “Register first, then email bcclibrary@purdue.edu and tell us which location works best for you.”
Gaha said she is determined to spread awareness and show everyone how important Black history is.
“I want to create opportunities for anyone who wants to learn about Black culture and history to do so, and inviting the community to join Purdue students, faculty and staff is one way to accomplish this.”