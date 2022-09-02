Four people were arrested last night during the Purdue football game on alcohol-related charges.
Purdue student Damian Barkas, 18, was arrested in Ross Ade Stadium on preliminary charges of minor consumption of alcohol and resisting law enforcement at 8:53 p.m., according to Purdue Police logs and online jail logs.
He is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on a $250 bond.
Jake Zingale, 22, also a Purdue student, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication when officers found him passed out in Cary Knight Spot at 11:50 p.m. PUPD Capt. Song Kang said was coming from the football game when he passed out in Cary.
He's being held in jail with no bond.
Clayton Lead, 29, of Monticello, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication. He has no Purdue affiliation and doesn't appear in online jail logs.
Cristian Guerrero, 24, of Crawfordsville, was arrested in Ross Ade Stadium on a preliminary charge of public intoxication. Like Lead, he has no Purdue connection and doesn't appear in jail logs.