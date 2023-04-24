Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon announced Monday he will “transition to faculty” at the end of his term in June 2024.
Keon will have been chancellor for 12 years, which is the limit to how long one can serve in that position, according to Purdue policy.
The Purdue board of trustees accepted Keon's apology in December for imitating speakers of Asian languages at the university's commencement, according to previous Exponent reporting.
PNW and West Lafayette faculty members requested Keon be removed from staff, but the board of trustees "are refusing to answer questions and to justify their actions regarding the public insult to the Asian community at the December graduation in Hammond, and they have ignored the no-confidence vote on Chancellor Thomas Keon,” PNW faculty senate chair Thomas Roach said.
Malcolm DeKryger, a Purdue trustee, and Amy Boyle, associate vice president of human resources, will be chairing a search committee for a new chancellor, according to a Purdue news release.