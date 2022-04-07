Aashna Aggarwal was called a woman of color for the first time in her life when she moved to the United States for college. In her home country, India, her race was not a factor she ever considered.
Aggarwal, a PhD student in the department of Educational Studies, talked about her life experiences as a woman of color and her dissertation on racial identity for Indians at the Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center’s “Lunch and Learn” series, Thursday afternoon.
Her research interests grew when she saw the lack of discussion of what it meant for international students to develop racial identity, Aggarwal said.
She said it was a “difficult experience” to navigate around what race meant and how she could make sense of her experiences.
“My argument is that when international students of color arrive here in the US, they are racialized,” she said, “because they haven't had any racial meaning for the most part in their home countries.”
Aggarwal said she remembered her time in her college when she didn’t realize race was a reason she was left out of activities.
“I just was never being invited to parties, or like lunches as much as my other friends were,” she said. “For a long time, I thought something was wrong with me. So I really internalized that.
“I was like, I must just not be likable. I might just not be smart.”
After she started talking to other students of color, she said they shared the same experience and that’s when she realized race was a factor she had to consider.
She said a lot of Indian students she’s worked with have said that they are only here in this country for education and are “colorblind.”
In a survey she conducted with 192 Indian international students, she said she found that students that were more colorblind reported less stress when it came to racism.
“Some might say that means colorblindness is good because it protects you from racism,” she said. “But what I would really then think about is what else comes along with that color blindness right?
“Are you denying racism as it affects black people and then how does that impact how you interact with your black peers?”
She said she dived deeper into developing a stronger understanding of the Indian community to see how they could understand racial identity.
She said that many Indian practices such as colorism traced back to white supremacy.
“My family never wanted me to eat with my hands, even though that is part of our culture, but it was never understood,” she said. “So even though Indians may not grow up understanding the US racial system, they still have this white supremacy and a preference for whiteness that is part of their lives.”
As for the English language, she said she spoke English at home and that was a focus for her in her family over learning Hindi.
“Purdue wanted me to do an English proficiency test when I came here, and I just said no,” she said. “They were mad at me but I kept saying no and they had to accept it.
“So all that I can say is continue advocating for yourselves.”