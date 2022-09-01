In a post-Roe America, contraceptives have become a topic of discussion for many individuals.
One solution? Vasectomies.
Dr. Julian Gallegos, a clinical associate professor at Purdue and the director of the Doctor of Nursing Practice Program, said in his time working, vasectomies were primarily done by men after they had children and agreed with their partner they do not want more.
“It’s a sterilization process for men, and it’s much less risky than a woman (undergoing) a tubal ligation,” he said.
Gallegos said 300,000 to 500,000 men have vasectomies every year, and it’s typically done “in a urology office, but it can (also) be done in a primary care provider’s office.”
A vasectomy consists of an “interruption of the vas deferens tubes that carry sperm from the testicles to the penis during ejaculation,” Gallegos said, and can be performed in several different ways.
“I think these men are trying to find a way to support women,” Dr. Brianna Leachman-Haab, who works in the Women’s Health department at IU Health, said about the recent uptick in vasectomies.
“My impression is that it’s a show of support for women and reproductive health rights. I know that there are some men getting these vasectomies that do not have children and they are not in a dedicated relationship,” she said. “(However), I think there may be other ways to support women’s reproductive health rights.”
When men with no children express interests in getting a vasectomy, Gallegos said there are overarching concerns of regret, and he recommends longer discussions surrounding the procedure and its effects.
“Some of the biggest concerns with urologists when they perform vasectomies is the age of the patient,” he said. “When the patient is young and has no children, there’s a bit more of an in-depth discussion of whether they truly want to go forward with this procedure.”
Leachman-Haab said she has the same discussion with patients looking to get a tubal ligation, a sterilization procedure that cauterizes or outright removes the fallopian tubes. They also sign a consent form 30 days in advance to be sure they are fully committed to the procedure.
“When I’m counseling someone for a tubal ligation, I tell them it is a permanent and non-reversible procedure, and they need to be absolutely certain that they don’t want any children in the future,” she said. “We talk about how there is some component of tubal regret — 3 to 4% of women may regret having a tubal (litigation) later in life where they might want to have children at that point.”
While a tubal ligation is not reversible, a vasectomy can be reversed depending “on the doctor’s technique,” Gallegos said.
“Reversal essentially is bypassing the area where they have actually caused injury to the tube and connecting the tubes at a higher point where the tubes are still open,” he said. “Chances of success after reversal, depending on where this is done, is pretty high.
“Between 95% and 99% of patients who have a reversal are successfully able to conceive a child.”
Gallegos said while there has been discussion about whether success differs based on the recency of the procedure, a recent study by Stanford Medicine concluded that “typically time does not play a role.”
A month after the procedure, patients are expected to go in and submit a semen sample to make sure there is no more viable sperm, Gallegos and Leachman-Haab said.
Leachman-Haab said in most cases where a baby is conceived by a partner who had a vasectomy, that partner “never returned for the ... semen analysis.”
“I see it more often in men who don’t go back and get the confirmation testing and then there’s a surprise baby,” she said. “It is important to know that contraception is not 100%. It’s about as close as we can get but there is always a small possibility and we need to be aware of that.”
Gallegos said, in his opinion, “the most effective (contraception) for young men who have yet to father children would be the use of condoms — barrier protection — instead of a vasectomy.
“Vasectomy, at least to me, is an extreme just because of the time ... and money it takes to have a vasectomy performed, and the reversal (if needed),” he said. “Young men are going to have vasectomies to prevent pregnancy, but the concern would be that (those) individuals would start to have sexual relationships and not use condoms; which we know that condoms prevent more than just pregnancy.”
Leachman-Haab said individuals need to be informed, especially with new abortion legislation in Indiana taking effect Sept. 15.
“They need to be on top of (contraceptive) options because there are new repercussions for unintended pregnancies right now,” she said. “Our department is taking new appointments with anyone in the area, including college students.”