Purdue Winterization is looking for volunteers for its first winterization event for the semester on Nov. 12.
Purdue Winterization is a service project created to help elderly people in the Purdue community with leaf raking, according to a Purdue Winterization press release. Last year over 1600 Purdue student volunteers helped rake leaves at more than 300 homes.
Individuals, groups of friends, student organizations, and Greek life are all encouraged to apply and can sign up to volunteer at purduewinterization.org.