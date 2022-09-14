Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion is taking effect today, and no one seems to know how it’s going to work.
For weeks, Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington has been facing questions on whether he’ll join a growing movement of prosecutors who say they’ll refuse to prosecute abortion crimes.
A petition circulated by concerned Purdue students asking Harrington to give his stance on that has gained over 550 signatures as of Friday.
“The bare minimum that Pat Harrington can do is let people know what his intentions are,” said Brian Lee, a senior in the College of Engineering. “This is going to affect people in our community significantly.
“I believe the number is over 200 residents of (Tippecanoe) County that have abortions every year,” he said. “That’s 200 women who might no longer have access to those resources.”
A report by the Indiana Department of Health states 194 pregnancies were terminated in Tippecanoe County in 2020 and 218 in 2021.
Lee, along with sophomore Laila Veidemanis and senior Richard Liu, have spread the petition with the aim of getting enough members of the community to push Harrington to make a statement. After a week of petitioning people outside the Wilmeth Active Learning Center, the group got a response from Harrington.
“Our oath as prosecutors is to support and uphold the Constitution of the United States, the Indiana Constitution and the laws of Indiana,” Harrington said in an email response.
Prosecutors in Nashville, Dallas, San Antonio and Milwaukee have all pledged not to prosecute abortion-related crimes, according to a CNN report. In Indiana, Marion County’s Ryan Mears has reiterated he will not charge anyone with an abortion-related crime.
“This is an issue of transparency and accountability from an elected official,” Lee said. “And for Harrington to be hiding in his office behind bureaucratic nonsense and private correspondence is, quite frankly, insulting to the people that he’s supposed to represent.”
Harrington was named a defendant in a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed last week in Marion County. The lawsuit claims the abortion law violates the religious freedom of non-Christian faiths, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Tippecanoe’s prosecutor is included in the lawsuit alongside the individual members of the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana and the prosecutors for Marion, Lake, Monroe and St. Joseph counties. The prosecutors were included in the lawsuit based on counties with clinics that will be affected by the law, Ariella Sult, communications director for ACLU Indiana, said in an email.
It is unclear how the law itself will affect people seeking abortions and medical providers who perform abortions. It is also unclear how the law will be enforced and what role police departments and prosecutors will play.
“I’m not aware that anyone at the (West Lafayette Police Department) has had any discussions with the Tippecanoe County prosecutor’s office about the new abortion laws,” WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said in an email. “Right now, I am not even aware of who will enforce these laws or what all penalties are going to be.”
Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang also said there have been no discussions with Harrington to coordinate how the law would be enforced. Ferguson said it’s unclear whether women could be charged under the new law.
“The related penalties that I am aware of lay in the realm of disciplinary sanctions and/or civil penalties for doctors who perform such procedures, not criminal penalties,” Ferguson said. “I’m not aware of the penalties, if any, against women who seek an abortion that is prohibited under the new laws.”
Indiana’s law effectively bans most abortions from being performed in Indiana. There are some exceptions to the ban, mainly if the pregnancy is a result of rape, incest or lethal fetal abnormalities. However, the process of getting an abortion with these exceptions has been described as complicated, according to an NPR report.
The law also strips medical licenses from abortion providers that are not hospitals or clinics owned by hospitals. This means Planned Parenthood facilities in Indiana will not be able to perform abortions even if it is allowed by the state.
Of 2021’s 218 abortions in Tippecanoe County, 156 were performed at Planned Parenthood Lafayette.
The law will also take away the medical license of any doctor who illegally performs an abortion. There is no mention of enforcement mechanisms or whether women who get an abortion could face consequences.
College of Liberal Arts student Veidemanis said the uncertainty is jarring as the law comes into effect.
“Just to have people in charge not really giving answers to us, especially as a woman, it’s just really disheartening,” she said. “I just don’t know and that’s not really fair, as residents of this county, that we don’t know what’s going to happen to us.”
Despite the uncertainty, many individuals and companies like Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical company that employs 10,000 people in Indianapolis, have pledged to counter anti-abortion laws in Indiana and other states across the country by paying employees’ expenses to neighboring states that do allow abortions.
West Lafayette city councilor and Purdue professor David Sanders said in the city council meeting last week that he’d donate his salary to pay for city employees to get abortions out of state.
In the same meeting, Ted Hardesty, Purdue student representative to the West Lafayette City Council, called for Harrington to confirm his stance on Indiana’s abortion law.
Veidemanis said going out of state for health care isn’t a clear-cut solution to the overall issue.
“Sometimes people say, ‘It’s easy, you just gotta go out of state and get an abortion.’ That will put a strain on the Illinois health care system, so it’s a domino effect,” Veidemanis said.
In the Midwest, abortion is protected in Illinois and Minnesota, according to a New York Times report. Courts in Iowa and Michigan have blocked laws banning abortion. Iowa’s governor is seeking to enforce an abortion ban, but Michigan’s is not and will shield those seeking abortions from other states. Ohio and Kentucky have both passed legislation that bans abortion.
She added that going out of state is difficult for college students and lower-income and minority groups.
“Abortion just adds economic and mental strain,” she said. “It’s just not as easy to go to another state.”
The group said Indiana will not be equipped to deal with the consequences of a higher rate of births.
“Indiana rates are among the lowest of all states in terms of maternal care, quality of maternal care, maternal mortality and all of those metrics are going to get worse,” Lee said. “We think that the bare minimum Harrington can do is let people know what his intentions are.”
Harrington did not respond to The Exponent’s request for comment. In his statement to Lee, Harrington reiterated his intent to follow the laws of the United States and Indiana, which include Indiana’s abortion ban. Despite this, Lee said he hopes the advocacy work he and his group are doing will raise awareness of this upcoming issue.
“We spoke to a lot of people out there these past few weeks who weren’t aware that S.B. 1 was already passed or that it was coming into effect next week,” he said. “But when they were made aware of it, the general response was shock, horror and anger. The first step to building up resistance to this is making sure that everyone is aware that it’s happening.”