A rape was reported in a campus residence hall early Monday morning, according to Purdue University Police Department online logs.
"It allegedly occurred in an unknown residence hall, and the victim wanted to remain anonymous," said Capt. Song Kang.
A rape kit was completed at St. Elizabeth's hospital in Lafayette, according to Kang, who said the hospital called PUPD to take custody of the kit. He said based on hospital interviews, the incident was believed to have taken place on campus.
Kang said he did not know if the rape took place the same night it was reported, citing victims often do not immediately report incidents of this nature.
"It could have been 24 hours ago, 48 hours ago," Kang said. "Sometimes there is a slight delay ... it is not unreasonable for them to wait another day (to report)."
Since the incident has not been reported to PUPD, Kang said the case has not yet been fully approved or written.
"Hopefully the victim will come forward and report it to us, or the local police department so that we can look into the case," Kang said, "but we have to wait until he or she is comfortable."