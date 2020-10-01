Purdue University is heading to federal court as of Tuesday after filing a copyright lawsuit against two online sports apparel distributors.
On Aug. 28, Purdue filed a civil lawsuit against Vintage Brand LLC and Sportswear Inc. over alleged trademark violations, the 19th such lawsuit the University has filed in the past decade.
The lawsuit comes after the parties refused to comply with cease and desist letters sent by the University. Purdue filed the lawsuit claiming that the University’s reputation is at risk because the actions of the defendants.
Both defendants are Washington-based companies owned by Erik Hartvigson. His companies are accused of using “Purdue Marks” without permission of the University. The companies stated in court documents that “the current usage offends no right of the University.”
The Better Business Bureau, which rates businesses based on credibility, has accredited neither of Hartvigson’s businesses. Sportswear Inc. has amassed 230 complaints and averaged a one-star rating since its founding in 2003, and Vintage Brand has a C- rating from the Bureau.
In the formal lawsuit Purdue cited specific images and terms, or the “Purdue Marks,” that the defendants are accused of using. Such apparel could not be found on their websites Tuesday.
Purdue claims Hartvigson’s companies have unfairly acquired income and caused the University to suffer a loss of revenue through their actions.
“Purdue enjoys common law rights in the state of Indiana and throughout the United States. These rights are superior to any rights which the defendants may claim,” Purdue said in court documents pertaining to the suit.
In addition to state law, Purdue cited the federal Lanham Act, also known as the Trademark Act of 1946. Under the act, the defendants have allegedly “infringed the registrations by various acts by selling and manufacturing goods.”
To make up for the stated losses, Purdue requested all electronic forms of packaging and software be deleted. The University also asked that all products manufactured by the defendants containing the illegal “Purdue Marks” be destroyed.
Purdue has requested damages and all profits from the defendants’ sales and revenues. The amount of damages Purdue seeks has not yet been disclosed.