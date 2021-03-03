The Purdue Board of Trustees' executive committee approved motions to plan, finance, construct and award construction contracts for a Hypersonics and Applied Research Facility and a Secure Research Facility Wednesday afternoon.
The Hypersonics and Applied Research Facility will be a 65,000-square-foot facility, capable of housing a HYPULSE wind tunnel and a Mach 8 wind tunnel, said Mike Cline, senior vice president for administrative operations, during Wednesday's meeting.
Construction for this project is scheduled to begin in September, and it will cost an estimated $41 million, Cline said.
"The building creates the space to house a previously announced Mach 8 quiet wind tunnel, for which Purdue received a $5.9 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory and the hypersonic pulse wind tunnel donated by Northrup Grumman Corp.," according to a Purdue press release.
The Secure Research Facility also received approval to plan, finance, construct and award construction contracts on Wednesday.
This building will create 7,000 square feet of space to support various high-priority research activities, the press release states. The construction for this building is scheduled to begin in August.
The project cost is estimated at $5.5 million, Cline said.