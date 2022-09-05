Jelani Cobb, the dean of Columbia Journalism School and writer for magazines such as the New Yorker, will speak at Purdue on Tuesday, according to a Purdue press release.
Cobb’s essays and opinions have been published in The Washington Post, The New Republic, Essence, Vibe, The Progressive, and TheRoot.com. He received a Peabody award for his work on the Netflix documentary “Whose Vote Counts, Explained.”
Much of Cobb’s work addresses the “intersections of race, politics, history and American culture,” according to the press release.
Cobb recently co-edited a collection of The New Yorker’s “most groundbreaking” writing on Black history and culture in America. The collection, which features the work of famous writers like James Baldwin and Toni Morrison, is titled “The Matter of Black Lives.”
Cobb’s free lecture at Purdue is open to all students at Fowler Hall on Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Students can register for the talk through a link on the Purdue events calendar.