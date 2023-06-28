Thirty miles from Purdue, an innovation district in Boone County has committed $122 million to buy 1,000 acres in an attempt to court a $50 billion semiconductor facility to the area.
There’s only one problem: It needs water.
And along the Interstate 65 corridor, Indiana Economic Development Corp. officials say they've found a solution: the banks of the Wabash River and a price tag of $2 billion.
In a meeting hosted by the League of Women Voters earlier this week that gathered nearly 300 people, local officials and Purdue professors answered public questions and concerns on a proposed pipeline that could pump up to 100 million gallons per day to Lebanon's Limitless Exploration Advanced Place project.
The only party not to attend were representatives from the IEDC.
Details on the project from the IEDC have been sparse, but in its statement to the event organizers, officials made it clear the pipeline would serve more than just the park.
“It is our vision that this project will benefit a much larger area than just Boone County and central Indiana,” its statement said.
Tippecanoe County commissioner Tom Murtaugh took it a step further: “It's now being called the regional water solution for central Indiana.”
Little information
Information on the proposed pipeline has been limited since plans first leaked in 2022. The original plan involved building a drill site downstream of the Wabash. A study done at the time estimated that water usage could reach 100 million gallons of water per day with the new pipeline.
For reference, Purdue professor Jane Frankenberger showed figures indicating the highest local water usage was 9.8 million gallons a day by Lafayette’s Water Works.
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski had said earlier that Lafayette’s own consumption was 17 million gallons per day.
Frankenberger said although overall the flow rate of the Wabash exceeds its demand, complications with climate change means droughts hit harder, and the flow rate may drop.
The Wabash’s lowest flow rate was 400 million gallons per day in 2012, but Frankenberger said the river could see a new low thanks to the current drought hitting Indiana.
"As our earth's climate becomes more extreme, we'll have lower highs and lower lows," she said. "So that's something to keep in mind."
IEDC’s Chief Operating Officer David Rosenberg's past public statements were called into question as well.
Rosenberg recently said water taken from the Wabash could be “replenished” by the nearby Great Lakes.
But Rosenberg said this would be impossible, because none of the Great Lakes flow into the Wabash. In fact, if it did, any pipeline would violate the Great Lakes Compact, which prevents water from the lakes from being transferred outside of its waterways.
The IEDC hasn’t provided any information on what would be piped. Aside from the river itself, fresh water can be piped from the Wabash alluvial aquifer, a underground layer of water-bearing rock that’s particularly permeable and productive for piping, and the Teays River aquifer.
An IEDC study on how best to tap the aquifer will be finished in the next two months. For now, both Purdue professors at the meeting answered the group's questions with the caveat of further study needing to be done.
Political questions
Attendees were allowed to submit questions during the event, but many of them went unanswered.
When one attendee submitted a question asking whether the pipeline would be above or below ground, the moderator said no one would be able to answer it.
"This is more for IEDC," she said.
Republican State Rep. Mike Aylseworth, who was a panelist during the meeting, is behind a 2023 bill that would have made the water transfer protest more transparent.
House Bill 1556, which died in committee, would require businesses to inform the public of any potential water transfers, give the public an opportunity to comment and prove that any water transfer would not significantly affect the environment.
A former farmer, Aylseworth said he wasn’t against the economic development that the pipeline could bring, but that it was important to think about the future of water access in this county.
With no information on where the site would be, what the size of the pipes would be or what the potential effects of the pipes would be, local officials focused on what little they did know of the project.
For example, Interstate 65, which the proposed pipeline would run along, will likely need significant construction work to support the pipe. But Murtaugh said no information had been provided on the extent of the construction or even whether the pipes would be above or below the ground.
“This type of mega site is important for Indiana economic development,” Murtaugh said. “Our concerns are simply that we need assurances it will not have a negative impact for our county.”