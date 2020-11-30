The West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety is scheduled to vote on a proposed disbursement of more than $150,000 to several public-service agencies around the Greater Lafayette area Tuesday morning.
A memo from Community Development and Communications Manager Jenifer Van Schuyver asks the board for approval to spread the funds to four facilities to help alleviate increased needs stemming from the pandemic.
The funds are proposed to be disbursed as follows:
- $80,000 to Lafayette Transitional Housing
- $48,890 to Food Finders Food Bank
- $20,000 to Family Promise of Greater Lafayette
- $6,200 to YWCA Greater Lafayette
As of Monday night, Tippecanoe County recorded 9,481 active cases of the coronavirus, and has reported 30 total deaths associated with these since March. A third of Tippecanoe's positive cases have been recorded in people between 20 and 29 years old, according to the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard.
The board of works meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, and can be accessed via WebEx on the city's website, or with the address +1-408-418-9388 with the code 795 712 121.
Members of the public can share comments and questions to the board at clerk@westlafayette.in.gov, and are asked to identify the agenda item of their concern in the email's subject line.