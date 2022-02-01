Winter storm Landon is expected to bring 13 to 18 inches of snow to the Greater Lafayette area throughout Wednesday night to Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Purdue, Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski and the City of West Lafayette each released statements about the plans for the coming snowstorm.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels or his designee can suspend in-person class in the case of a wind chill emergency or a snow or ice emergency, according to a Purdue Environmental Health and Public Safety press release sent out Tuesday morning.
A wind chill emergency is defined in the release as when the wind chill is at or below -30 degrees Fahrenheit, which could "pose a severe health threat to students walking to and from class." Purdue campus staff are expected to come to work as normal, if it's safe, so campus operations can continue.
In the case of a snow or ice emergency, "when severe snow or ice accumulation" affects campus sidewalks and roads, in-person classes will also be suspended, only essential campus employees are expected to come to campus and parking will be restricted on some campus roads to allow roads to be cleared, according to the release.
Purdue urges students and employees to move their cars to parking garages and use CityBus to help grounds crews clear snow and ice.
Purdue will provide emergency food and housing if essential employees need to stay on campus throughout the emergency to make sure they can be here to carry out those services, the release said. Personnel are employees who are needed to keep up the "minimum level of operations" on campus, like emergency services, snow removal, provision of food and housing, etc.
Purdue hasn't yet announced an emergency, as of Tuesday afternoon. The release said the university has until 5:30 a.m. of the day that would be affected by cancellations to issue the emergency.
Already though, at least five professors have moved their classes online or canceled them entirely.
Roswarski declared a snow emergency for Lafayette at noon Tuesday.
He asked Lafayette residents to shovel their driveways, clear the snow around fire hydrants and move their cars off of city streets, especially those that are snow emergency routes. A list of snow emergency routes are listed on the City of Lafayette website.
Residents are urged to put their cars in parking lots or their driveways, and cars not moved by midnight will be towed and their owners fined.
The City of West Lafayette asked in a Tweet that residents move their cars from city streets ahead of the expected snowfall.