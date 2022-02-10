Indiana University Student Body President Ky Freeman released a statement expressing support for Adonis Tuggle after a video of Tuggle being pinned to the ground by a PUPD officer went viral on Wednesday.
Freeman, IU's first openly gay Black student body president and former IU Black Student Union president, said he understands Tuggle's fear and that the incident shows that instances of police brutality aren't far from home.
"The deplorable encounter between the Purdue University Police Department and (Tuggle) vigorously reminds us that campus police are not void of the pervasive biases that have disproportionately impacted racial communities," he wrote in the statement posted to Instagram. "It is not just one bad apple, it is the entire system that is in need of change. We are reminded that tremendous change is necessary on all levels of municipal policing agencies and that reform can only do so much."
Freeman ended by speaking directly to Tuggle.
"Adonis, I send my love and support to stand in solidarity demanding justice for you. I see you, I feel your fear and I, too, share your pain."