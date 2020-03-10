Since Feb. 20, there have been 13 thefts reported at the Niswonger Aviation Building near the Purdue Airport.
These don't involve historical artifacts or computer equipment getting stolen: it's snacks and earbuds.
The investigation is still ongoing. Purdue University Police Department is in conversation with multiple people with access to the building.
Six thefts were reported on Monday, which PUPD Captain Song Kang attributes to internal communication alerting staff to report stolen items to the police.
Nothing of high value has been stolen, as items range from minor electronics, spare change and a bag of snacks according to Kang.
Nevertheless, the police are intent on finding the perpetrator.
"We want to get to the bottom of this," Kang said, "and make sure it does not happen again."