Sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts Aolin Zhang has dreamt of a career in filmmaking ever since she was twelve years old. This summer, she was able to turn her dreams into a reality.
“This (summer) vacation I got an internship as a casting director for a Chinese tv show,” Zhang said.
Zhang casted for the fourth season of a singing and dancing competition called Chuang China: Thailand edition, which she describes as similar to American Idol.
“My favorite part was to communicate with (show contestants),” she said. “Different people have different personalities.”
Not only does she enjoy working behind the scenes of reality television, she also watches it as well. Her current go-to is Netflix’s Selling Sunset, a show that follows a real estate firm in Los Angeles.
“I took pictures of the (Selling Sunset) offices in Ocean Boulevard…(and) my friend met Christine,” Zhang said, recounting her visit to the set.
It’s clear that Zhang is well versed behind the camera, but this semester she is trying something new.
“I’m taking acting classes,” she said with a laugh. “It’s not my first choice, but I will try my best to get it.”
Although being in front of the camera is not her favorite, Zhang said she is open to new experiences. She explored other elements of the television process in THTR 256, the stage makeup class at Purdue, which became one of her favorites.
“I learned how to put stage makeup on other people. [I] used very different products to do that,” she said.
When asked if she would use her skills learned at Purdue when she returns to Chuang China, Zhang revealed different plans. She hopes to find an internship in America.
“My dream company is Sony,” she said with a grin.
Whether it be working as a casting director in China or learning how to apply stage makeup at Purdue, Zhang is working towards a bigger and brighter filmmaking career.