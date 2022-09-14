Professor Barrett Caldwell usually drives in from Lafayette, parks his car in the Northwest Parking garage and walks down Grant Street to class, but now the road closure has forced him to take a detour every day.
The street has been closed since summer for the construction of Purdue’s Engineering and Polytechnic Gateway project. The street is scheduled to reopen in December; it was torn apart earlier this week.
The Polytechnic Gateway project consists of two buildings built where the current Nuclear Engineering Building and Michael Golden Labs were. The project is expected to be completed in December, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Erin Easter, the director of development for West Lafayette, said the Gateway project will improve campus entrances, like the corner of Grant and State streets.
“(The project) will also serve as a new gateway to the academic campus and provide an eastern terminus to Purdue’s Student Success Corridor, which spans Third Street from Horticulture Park to Grant Street,” according to a 2019 Purdue press release.
Easter said Grant Street is closed to complete the building’s utility access, like wastewater, which is usually under the road.
Robert Smith, director of construction, said in an email that Grant Street between Northwestern Avenue and the access road north of the Purdue Memorial Union will remain closed to vehicular traffic through mid-December for stormwater drainage work and to extend the bicycle path further south toward North Street.
“If you’re running a new water line, you have to tear up the entire road ... to run that water line,” Easter said. “So in order to have any of the wastewater (come) from that building and make it to our wastewater treatment facility, you have to have those pipes under the roadway.”
The sidewalk located on the south side of Wood Street near the Grant Street intersection is also closed for three to four weeks, according to a Purdue press release.
Several students share a similar sentiment to Caldwell. Sushant Kotian, a graduate student who uses the road every day, said initially there was no detour signage, which was confusing.
“(On) the first day, it was hard to figure out how (I should) get to my class,” he said.
Taylor Domion, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said while she doesn’t face any inconvenience because she doesn’t use this road during peak hours, she has seen a lot of complaints on Reddit.
“(On Reddit) they just say that there’s bikers, skateboarders and pedestrians, and they don’t yield to one another,” she said.
This road closure also brings increased congestion to the area, just like any closure due to construction, Easter said.
“We have noticed an increase in traffic in certain areas, but it’s still within the construction season in West Lafayette,” Easter said. “We have multiple projects (going on), so traffic disruptions (are) unfortunately part of that progress and process.”
Road closures sometimes make it difficult to determine whether any problems elsewhere are specifically related to the closure or not, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Although the closure causes confusion for those unfamiliar, he said, there have been no issues at this location.
“As far as Grant Street goes, lull street closures sometimes make it difficult to determine whether any problems elsewhere are specifically related to the closure or not,” he said in an email. “We don’t have problems at that location simply because people can’t go through there.”
Ferguson said he suggests people avoid going north on Grant Street from State Street or the area around North Street and Andrew Place, unless that area is your destination, because you “may be stuck in there for a while.”
“The reality is that traffic-wise, the Grant Street closure might actually make the football traffic planning easier because it’s one less major intersection to contend with,” he said, “whereas we would usually have to have a plan for more vehicles going north and south through that intersection.”