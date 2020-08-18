After more than 140 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, Notre Dame has suspended in-person classes for at least the next two weeks.
Positive rates of the virus climbed as students returned to campus on Aug. 10, according to Notre Dame's student newspaper, the Observer. The announcement that in-person classes would be replaced by remote learning for the next two weeks was published in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
“With the advice and encouragement of Dr. Mark Fox of the St. Joseph County Health Department, we believe we can take steps short of sending students home for remote instruction, at least for the time being, while still protecting the health and safety of the campus community,” Notre Dame president, the Rev. John Jenkins, told students in a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon, per the release.
“The virus is a formidable foe,” he said. “For the past week, it has been winning. Let us as the Fighting Irish join together to contain it.”
As of noon today, 147 people have tested positive among the 927 tested since Aug. 3. All but one case, a staff member, were students, and most lived off campus.
“Our contact-tracing analysis indicates that most infections are coming from off-campus gatherings,” the Rev. Jenkins said. “Students infected at those gathering passed it on to others, who in turn have passed the virus on to others, resulting in the positive cases we have seen.
“For your sake and the sake of our community and for continuing our semester on campus, please observe health protocols and avoid behavior that puts yourself or others at risk,” the Rev. Jenkins said.