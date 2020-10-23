As the days grow colder and students are forced to eat indoors, the Protect Purdue initiative has made changes to the current dining plan for students, including decreasing the space between students and beginning limited indoor dining.
Some outdoor dining tents have been taken down to move toward indoor dining, with spaces currently available for students to eat in the Ford and Earhart dining courts as well as the France A Córdova Recreational Sports Center and the Armory. David Broecker, Protect Purdue Implementation Team leader, said that all new measures have been reviewed by a medical advisory team consisting of internal and external medical experts.
“When we talked about the plan, in the spirit of both efficiency but also safety, we wanted to figure out the best way to facilitate people still coming into the dining halls and getting their meals,” Broecker said. “For the most part, they’ll do the grab-and-go, but (we’re) creating some places (where) students could eat that aren’t in dorms as well as replacing the seat spaces that were set up by the tents.”
Broecker said 57% of students reported eating in dorms, according to a survey, while only 5% ate in the tents, where Plexiglas limited face-to-face contact..
The space between stickers marking where students can stand in lines has also been decreased from 6 feet to 3 feet with the addition of new placement stickers funded by Protect Purdue. Broecker said the change was justified by the lack of face-to-face contact in the dining halls.
“What we realized is that most people are standing in line and facing someone’s back, but what’s really important is maximizing the distance between people when they face each other, and obviously when they don’t have their mask on,” Broecker said. “The sense was that for the amount of time that the students would be in these lines to, again, just get their food and go, that we could bring the distances down to 3 feet.”
Lakshetha Premanand, a freshman in the College of Engineering, was hesitant about the decreased distance between students in dining hall lines.
“I think it’s just Purdue trying to be more efficient with dining courts,” Premanand said, “but I don’t think it’s a good idea because it’s definitely going to increase our case numbers because people aren’t social distancing in line.”
Students who choose to eat in Earhart and Ford are encouraged to limit their eating time to under 15 minutes in order to decrease the spread of COVID-19. Broecker said while the measure will be difficult to enforce, students must have a different mentality toward eating than in previous years.
“I think we’re all highly social creatures, and meals seem to be one of those times when we could be social creatures again,” Broecker said. “The risk in the dining world is that most people face each other, and so we’ve got to create a different mindset, and literally a sort of grab-and-go, dine-and-dash kind of mentality. Unfortunately, it’s now more about making sure that (students) get nutrients into their bodies because they need that energy (more) than the social part of it. That’s just the way it is for COVID-19.”
Sarah Peterson, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts, said even with the enforced time limit and distancing regulations, she plans to refrain from eating in the dining halls.
“COVID-19 is still very real,” she said, “and with a bunch of people eating with no masks they’re going to be in close proximity and stuff, so that’s just dangerous.”
Broecker said that while no other dining courts aside from Ford and Earhart will be reopened as spaces for students to eat this semester, the Protect Purdue initiative is considering what changes will need to be made to dining courts when students return in January.
“Most of our transmission has occurred in residence halls and in particular some of the fraternities and sororities across the campus,” he said. “We’ve really not seen it or been able to trace it to dining halls. The reason for that is people aren’t really spending time in the dining halls because there hasn’t been really any space up to this point.”