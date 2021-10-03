On a rainy Sunday afternoon, crowds of students, alumni and family members gathered to honor sisters Winifred and Frieda Parker during the renaming of Griffin North and South halls.
The event marked just over three months since the board of trustees approved the request of Jay Akridge, provost of academic affairs and diversity, to dedicate the recently constructed residence buildings to the two women.
“Frieda and Winifred worked to integrate Purdue dorms after being denied access to West Lafayette residences during their freshman year in 1946,” previous Exponent reporting said. “Along with their parents, the Parkers fought for their right to live on campus and in West Lafayette. Residence halls were integrated through their efforts in January 1947.”
Akridge shared the Parker sisters’ story, and Adrienne White-Faines, Winifred’s youngest daughter, made a speech about the two women. The Parker family is one that believes education and understanding are key to progress, White-Faines said.
“People that function out of fear are functioning from a lack of knowledge,” she said, “and it is up to you, you kids, to have the courage to go out and show them what they don’t know.”
President Mitch Daniels and Adrienne White-Faines concluded the ceremony by finishing a tree planting on the lawn between the two residence hall buildings to symbolize the dedication.
Following the event, John Gates, vice provost for diversity and inclusion, shared more about the history of Black Boilermakers, emphasizing that Purdue has historically strived to be at the forefront of progress.
The university saw its first Black student graduate in 1890, just a few years after its founding, and much before many other major universities in the country. Also, the first Black female Purdue graduate finished her degree in 1911, he said.
“The history, the legacy, the commitment and the strength of Purdue in this arena is over a century old,” Gates said, “and that we today celebrate these two sisters is remarkable, but also very much in line with who we are.
“We have not always lived the truth of our values, but we did make a change and we are living those values deeply today.”
In the next five years, Purdue plans to double the number of Black students on campus, and the University is really ramping up their recruiting in order to meet that goal, Gates said.
Purdue will establish a “Summer Academy” for K-12 students in an effort to address math readiness in Indiana, he said. Between programs such as this, Purdue Polytechnic high schools, and other outreach initiatives, the ambition is to create a “pipeline to Purdue,” and make it the first choice major university for Black and minority students.
“We will no longer deficit-frame black, brown, or any other students. We will asset-frame them,” Gates said.
The occurrence of this ceremony during homecoming weekend is also not something to be overlooked, Gates said, and it is recognized that the majority of alumni returning to campus were not people of color. The university doesn’t have many recognitions of inspiring minority students, he said, and some alumni have felt that their love for their alma mater has not been reciprocated.
“What happened today is the university saying ‘We see you, we value you and we love you too,’” he said.
The event also featured the Black Voices of Inspiration, a choir “dedicated to the performance of spirituals, gospels and contemporary songs of inspiration by African American composers,” according to the Black Cultural Center website, opened the event.
“The choir is diverse, with a roster ranging from freshmen to graduate students representing various academic disciplines at Purdue University,” the website said. “By reinforcing a positive sense of cultural identity and self-worth, the choir provides an outlet for spiritual, creative, and educational fulfillment for its members.”
Student attendees agreed that it was a step in the right direction, but wanted to see more change.
“A renaming is great, and different actions are great, but we also need to see change,” said Kamri Smith, a senior in biomedical health sciences. “We want to see change actively implemented on our campus.”
Carey Walls, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said he wants to see the dedicated space maintained as well as others such as Memorial Mall.
“We don’t want any type of half-energy instances on this campus,” Walls said. “I would like to see Purdue continue this momentum.
“As much as they want to pride themselves on diversity, we need to (make sure spaces like this) are funded and are up to their highest ability.”