The Anvil’s annual 1,000 Pitches event aims to help students improve and perfect the art of the “elevator pitch.”
“The idea of an elevator pitch is that you should be able to deliver your idea with the short time you have with someone, like while you’re in an elevator,” said Apoorva Sirigineedi, a junior in the Polytechnic Institute and the director of the event. “During this time, you should be able to capture their attention with what your idea is, why it is unique and why it is worth investing in.”
Sirigineedi said pitches can be on any topic and aren’t limited to STEM-related products.
“Too often, we think about technology products or apps when we think about entrepreneurship, but there are so many more industries you can improve,” Sirigineedi said. “Entrepreneurship isn’t always about new, life-changing ‘products.’ It is just an idea that you think is worth pursuing.”
Due to an influx of submissions, Sirigineedi said The Anvil has extended the submission date for pitches to Friday.
Even though the event is virtual for the first time, she said the response rate has been positive.
“The event took some time to gain traction, because we had to give it a few weeks to get around social media, but we are making good progress on getting submissions,” she said. “The responses picked up, so we wanted some more students and staff to be able to get a chance to participate.”
The traditionally month-long event has become a 50-day opportunity for students to submit their pitch ideas.
All submissions were required to be entered online through a Google form this year.
Students with the top 10 pitches will be invited to present at a virtual event on Saturday for potential prize money to further their idea.
The Anvil is run by students who want more students to think about entrepreneurship on campus. The event is a way for The Anvil to connect with the community and give students resources to improve their entrepreneurial skills. The organization lost its old building in December and still has not found a permanent residence, so it is currently operating in an exclusively virtual format.