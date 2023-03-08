A Tippecanoe magistrate judge paved the way Wednesday morning for Purdue to release mental health records for accused killer Ji Min Sha.
Sha was initially scheduled to be taken to the courthouse for the hearing, but his attorneys waived his presence. Extra chairs had been brought in to make sure attendees could fit in the small magistrate courtroom.
Sha is accused of killing his former roommate, Varun Chheda, while living in McCutcheon Hall in October.
Magistrate Judge Sarah Wyatt heard arguments regarding motions brought by Purdue and the Indiana Department of Child Services to quash subpoenas for mental health records, including with Purdue's Counseling and Psychological Services.
Tyler Jones, the attorney for Purdue, argued that state law discourages the release of confidential medical records except in certain cases. Deputy prosecutor Cassidy Laux agreed but said that because insanity is being raised as an issue by the defense, if the records are used as evidence, confidentiality should be maintained.
Wyatt said she intends to uphold the subpoena for Sha’s mental health records. She argued that because he is no longer a student, he cannot use CAPS, and because his patient-provider relationship had been terminated, there’s no reason to quash the motion.
Jones said he was pretty sure Sha is no longer a student but was unsure about whether he could continue to use services CAPS provided.
Sha is not currently enrolled and is still summarily suspended, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in a Wednesday afternoon email.
Wyatt gave Jones seven days to file a status report answering whether he is a student and whether he could continue services through CAPS.
About the DCS records, DCS attorney Kristy Streetman said she had no objections to the motion to compel their information to be used as long as it complied with state law. She gave the court with redacted documents, which Wyatt said she would give to the state and defense attorneys. The documents will be available to only those involved with the case, she said.
A consultant's report
Prosecutors filed a motion to compel records related to Dr. Sean Samuels during his initial evaluation of Sha to be admitted as evidence.
Sha’s attorneys asked Samuels to evaluate Sha after they filed a notice for an insanity defense.
Because Samuels was used as a consultant, not to provide evidence, Kyle Cray, one of his attorneys, said there wasn’t enough reason to compel his report to be used.
Cray said the state had used Samuels’ report as evidence but the defense had not. He said they were only consulting with him.
The state sent an informal email requesting the data and tests Samuels generated for his report, he said. The defense was asking the court to deny the motion to compel those documents because it was not substantive and the state doesn’t have enough reason for the documents.
Laux said Samuels' report had already been used twice for evidence. Cray used it once in his motion to determine Sha’s competency to stand trial, and once when Samuels’ evaluation was given to the court doctors.
Laux said giving Samuels’ report to the court doctors was problematic because the court doctors, who are supposed to be neutral and without opinion, received the evaluation before they conducted their own.
The data and evidence could be subject to interpretation and the report is Samuels’ opinion, Laux said, and it is very hard to remain neutral when they “already have someone’s opinion stuffed in their face.”
Wyatt said she would take that issue into advisement.
A status conference is scheduled for April 21.
Additional reporting by Katie Walling, staff reporter.