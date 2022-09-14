A motorcade raced down Discovery Park as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo visited Birck Nanotechnology Center Tuesday to herald in the incoming SkyWater semiconductor fabrication lab.
The $1.8 billion dollar “fab,” which was announced as the newest addition to Discovery Park in July, has no set date for its completion, The Exponent previously reported.
Semiconductors are found on most “smart technology,” including phones, modern vehicles and kitchen appliances, making them essential to the economy and to military operations.
The Democrats kicked their morning off by touring Purdue’s nanotechnology center. It was there where they, along with Holcolmb, Sen. Tedd Young (R-IN) and Purdue President Mitch Daniels, toured the Birck center and were presented with various advancements in nanotechnologies.
“What we’ve seen this morning is an incredible source of optimism,” Blinken said. “Optimism about the future of our country (and) optimism about the leadership of our country around the world.”
The semiconductor industry grew by 6.8% to $440 billion in 2020, despite a worldwide semiconductor shortage initiated by the pandemic and a trade war with China, according to data from the Semiconductor Industry Association.
SkyWater is the only fully American-owned semiconductor facility, as well as standing to be the most cutting-edge semiconductor lab in the states. Its Purdue location will become its third location in the U.S.
While the United States used to be a world leader in semiconductor manufacturing, it has steadily lost ground and was eclipsed by growing manufacturing and research development in East Asian countries, namely Taiwan, Raimondo said.
Increased reliance on semiconductors produced in East Asian countries has led to a heavy loss of market share in the U.S., falling to just 12% of the global manufacturing market share in 2021, according to a Purdue press release.
“It’s a sad story looking over the past decades,” Raimondo said. “The amount of money that the federal government has invested in basic research has declined substantially and the amount of semiconductors introduced on our shores has declined precipitously, even though we invented the industry. So it’s time to get back in the game.”
While 43% of the older and larger 10 to 22 nanometer range of semiconductors are manufactured in the U.S., none of the much newer, less than 10 nm semiconductors are manufactured at home, according to the SIA. Advancements are already being made to make less than 4 nm semiconductors available to wider markets.
Smaller semiconductors allow room for more semiconductors on a microchip, and more semiconductors means more power.
“If you want to see evidence that our economic security has been underfunded by our inability to source high-end (semiconductors) here in the United States, and even some of the commodity chips,” Young said, “you need to look no further than Fort Wayne, Indiana, where you’ve seen an idling of a (General Motors) plant twice this year already.”
Daniels framed the chip shortage as a defense issue, and Young took aim at China’s manufacturing.
“I’m so happy to see how Hoosier workers, universities, state government and other stakeholders are poised to take advantage of the many provisions in this legislation to ensure that we outgrow, out-innovate and out-compete the Chinese Communist Party to ensure that American values prevail,” Young said.
President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act in August. The bill was written to provide tax incentives and benefits to companies that build semiconductor fabrication labs in the U.S., a process Raimondo referred to as “lab to fab.”
Companies that take these incentives are also prohibited from producing semiconductors more advanced than 28 nm in Russia and China. The Biden administration will be announcing several restrictions on chip exports to China next month, Reuters reported. One of these restrictions bars companies from exporting sub-14 nm chip making equipment to China.
This comes after tensions with China over trade disputes have risen, which led to a shortage of chips in the United States in 2020 and 2021 when China limited its exports of materials used to make semiconductors, especially lithium.
In its efforts to grow its own capabilities to produce semiconductors, the U.S. government is reaching out to its trade partners in these efforts. In fact, Secretaries Blinken and Raimondo got off a plane from Mexico City on Monday because of plans of creating a nationalized lithium-producing company in Mexico.
The bill is a once in a generation bill that shows rare bipartisanship in Congress, Daniels said. Originally authored by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Young, the bill passed with a bipartisan 64-33 majority.
“(CHIPS is) an investment in America,” Raimondo said. “It’s the biggest investment in industrial policy, research and development that we’ve seen in a generation. It will unleash not only (America’s) research and development, but the opportunity to create hundreds of thousands of high paying jobs.”
The SkyWater facility is expected to bring 750 jobs to the West Lafayette area, according to a press release by Purdue. While no official tally has been given for the expected amount of money it will bring, it would be one of the most advanced of the 20 semiconductor facilities in the country.
Daniels emphasized that a major factor in getting the SkyWater in Purdue is its positive relationship with the defense industry, which brought in other companies like SAAB and Rolls Royce over the last few years.
“We embrace, as not all universities do, a duty to assist national security in any way we can,” Daniels said. “(We focus on) areas like hypersonics, energetics and what we believe is genuinely a national security imperative.”
Blinken said in a talk following the tour that Purdue STEM students should consider entering the state department.
“It’s pretty simple. We need (people well versed in technology) at the seat of the table,” Blinken said. “We need engineers and technologists.”
One student asked the group in a talk following the event how women should navigate pursuing careers in STEM.
“I used to be in the business world,” Raimondo said. “I sat on a dozen corporate boards, never with another woman. I was also the first female governor of Rhode Island, (and what I learned is that) you just have to stick with it. Stick with it because the world needs you to stick with it.“
Blinken said he was impressed by Purdue’s facilities and had confidence for the future of Discovery Park.
“This is what America needs,” Blinken said, “The public sector and the private sector working with universities, tapping into the next generation of talent solving problems in an interdisciplinary way.”