The Stewart Center’s Loeb Playhouse was adorned with glowing prisms and a sleek grand piano where Dr. David K. Wilson of Morgan University took the stage to speak on the Black experience.
The night featured multiple musical performances, opening with a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song historically known as the ‘Black National Anthem,’ by Purdue’s Black Voices and directed by James Dekle.
Alexandria Crichlow, an internationally renowned Black Opera singer, performed two moving pieces: “If I Can Help Somebody” and “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.” Her voice filled the stage and captivated the audience along with the rich notes of James Delke’s piano.
The event also recognized the recipients of the 2022 Dreamer Award: Philosophy professor Deepa Majumdar, English professor Karen Bishop Morris and assistant athletics director Peyton Stovall.
Majumdar and Morris were recognized for their contributions to the creation of the PNW series on race, racism and anti-racism.
Stovall was recognized for his contributions in empowering the voices of student-athletes and supporting voter registration and voting.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels then introduced the main speaker of the evening: President David K. Wilson of Morgan University.
Wilson discussed his plans for the future of Morgan University and its partnership with Purdue.
“We will be discussing our budding partnership in rocketry and aerospace engineering that has the potential to forge an unbelievable educational pipeline initiative that will increase and advance the presence of underrepresented minority students in various engineering disciplines and self specialties.”
Wilson also spoke about the meaning of Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech. He emphasized that Dr. King saw the possibilities of the future; he saw the world as it ought to be.
However, such possibilities can only be achieved through struggle, and sacrifice which are “necessary and unavoidable if this nation is to change.”
He pointed to the struggles Black Americans face today: voting suppression, violence and the treatment of the justice system toward minorities.
Wilson said he grew up poor in Alabama, helping his father on the cotton field which led to him missing a large part of his elementary education. Yet, through his determination and his father’s encouragement, he went to college in spite of the odds and the discrimination he faced.
Among the audience were members of the fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha: Carey Walls, a recent graduate of Purdue University, and Nigel Taylor, a senior at Purdue in Health and Human Sciences.
Alpha Phi Alpha is making its own strides in Black empowerment; trying to increase diversity, provide support systems for Black students and increase voting registration.
Taylor, an Alabama native like Wilson, explained his connection.
“I grew up in somewhat similar conditions at times, and family from similar backgrounds, and seeing someone that experienced a somewhat similar trajectory really inspires me going forward,” he said.
Like Wilson, Walls emphasized the importance of voting. As a chairman of Purdue’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and a member of the fraternity, he is acutely aware of the impact that he can have.
“To have such an impact on our community is really such a blessing. MLK day reminds me of the roots that I come from and how I can use my roots to grow the community around me”.
Wilson encourages everyone to recognize the role they play in the nation.
“As we commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. King, I simply want us to reach deep down and to advocate for a just America, an inclusive America, and for an America that speaks to everyone.”